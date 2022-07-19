Vincentian divers will have a new safety net when the Government procures a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chamber; this allows for divers who experience decompression sickness or “Bends” to be treated locally.

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves made the announcement during the official launch of operations of Rainforest Seafood’s processing plant at Calliaqua on Friday.

Minister of Finance Hon Camillo Gonsalves said; “I received yesterday from the Chief Medical Officer the final specifications for a containerized hyperbaric chamber, with the Cabinet’s approval and with the specifications now in hand I can promise the conch fishers of Union Island, Canuoan, Bequia and indeed of St. Vincent and the Grenadines that you would be able to dive more safely, and the government will be your partner in this effort to help you build wealth.”

For a number of years, divers who experienced decompression sickness or “Bends” were treated regionally as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy was not available in country, and in some cases, this resulted in deaths of fishermen.

Minister Camillo Gonsalves on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chamber.