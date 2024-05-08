The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) on Tuesday announced that teachers would resume their strike action on Thursday as they continue to press the Irfaan Ali government to sit around the table to negotiate salary increases from 2019 to 2023.

But the government has already rejected the union’s position and that it will only negotiate salaries for teachers from this year moving forward and not the 2019-to 2023 period.

Three months ago, the GTU started strike action, but halted the action after filing a Court case over the government’s planned decision to slash the salaries of striking teachers and to also discontinue deducting union dues from the teachers from the union.

Teachers went back to work as the Court case was being heard.

An earlier effort at mediation at first appeared to be working, but then the government started to insist that it would only be dealing with negotiations for this year moving forward.