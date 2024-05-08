On Tuesday, 7th May 2024, H.E. Sonya Koppe; Non- Resident High Commissioner of Australia to St. Vincent and the Grenadines visited Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and met with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

During the meeting, H.E. Sonya Koppe engaged in discussion with Prime Minister Gonsalves on a wide range of issues which included possibilities for enhanced cooperation in tertiary education and cricket exchange programmes.

Recognising the importance of tertiary level education and the development of sports between the two countries, both parties exchanged ideas and insights aimed at harnessing the potential for mutual benefit, a post from the ministry of foreign affairs and foreign trade stated.

Her Excellency also met with high-level Government Officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters; Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince; Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing and Informal Human Settlement Orando Brewster, and Minster of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King.