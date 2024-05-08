The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has debunked a social media hoax claiming that an examination paper has been leaked.

In a statement on its Facebook page, CXC assured candidates that the information is false, and urged them to rely on official sources for news and updates.

“CXC wishes to advise candidates that this is a hoax,” said the council in relation to the information being circulated on social media relative to the examination paper leak.

While CXC did not mention the source of the hoax relative to the examination leak, a TikTok video has been widely circulated of a female alleging that a paper 1 examination of a popular Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subject was leaked.

Meanwhile, CXC directed candidates to its website at cxc.org and its official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, for authentic news and updates.