Several business and vehicle owners on the East Coast of the Demerara River are now counting their losses after a protest, which erupted as news circulated that the policeman who shot and killed a 23-year-old man earlier this month was released from custody, turned violent.

Protestors accused the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the government of covering up the June 10 murder of Quindon Bacchus.

GPF claims that Bacchus had attempted to sell a firearm to a plain-clothes police officer. When the cop raised an alarm, Bacchus reportedly fled the scene.

Police claim Bacchus shot at the officer and he returned fire, fatally wounding him.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The protestors are upset over the slow pace of justice and some claimed that Bacchus’ killing is not receiving the attention it needs because he is Afro-Guyanese.