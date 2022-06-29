As Jamaica braces for an active hurricane season, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is encouraging citizens to heed the warnings and evacuation orders that may be given by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

Holness, who was addressing the recent National Disaster Risk Management Council meeting at the Altamont Court Hotel in Kingston, noted that given the prediction of an above-average hurricane season this year, citizens must prepare for disaster-related eventualities, such as evacuation.

“The security forces will endeavour to maintain law and order and security at all times. The resources of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) will, again, be utilised to facilitate evacuation support, should the need arise,” he said.

Recalling that there was a disaster in the past where the Government sent buses to evacuate persons, but they refused to go, the Prime Minister assured that the Administration will always send the buses and wait as long as they can without putting the drivers and the buses in danger.