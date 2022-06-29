St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ COVID-19 death toll now stands at 112, following the death of a fully vaccinated 42 year old female with underlying conditions.

According to the latest COVID-19 report, she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26th and was admitted to the e Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on the 27th of June, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 10. Of those admitted 1 patient is fully vaccinated while the other 9 are unvaccinated.

Active cases of COVID-19 stand at 80.

30,880 people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3905 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020 there have been 9051 COVID-19 cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.