Guyana’s Ministry of Education is moving to address to address rising rate of violence in the nation’s schools.

Their education ministry said that schools should be a safe environment for students to learn and that it will not tolerate violence and indiscipline.

These comments from the Ministry came following the circulation of two viral videos of children fighting at the New Campbellville Secondary Schools.

According to Loop News, in the first incident, which occurred on September 9, 2023, a female student was seen being attacked by a classmate.

On September 15, a male student was recorded kicking and stomping another boy in the head.

Guyana Ministry of Education said that it investigated both incidents and engaged both the students and their parents.