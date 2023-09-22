Engine troubles have resulted in a plane crashing off the coast of Nevis.

This was confirmed by St. Kitts and Nevis’ emergency services. The crashed aircraft is a single-engine Piper.

The plane, which departed from Antigua and was enroute to St Martin, reportedly encountered engine trouble mid-flight, Loop News reports.

The pilot is said to have initiated an emergency landing procedure at Vance Amory International Airport; however, the aircraft ultimately plunged into the sea near Herbert’s Beach.

The plane’s occupants, consisting of the pilot from St Martin and his Anguillan student-pilot, reportedly sustained only minor injuries. They reportedly managed to escape the stricken aircraft and swam ashore. Both individuals received medical treatment in Nevis.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the engine trouble and the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing.