Guyana says it will spare no effort in defending its territory from Venezuela.

The country’s President, during his address at the UN General Assembly, said that Guyana will not take Venezuela threats against their sovereignty lightly.

He said that Venezuela continues to make illegal claims against Guyanese territory even though the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is currently hearing a case to determine the legality of the Geneva Agreement of 1966, which set the border of both states.

According to Loop News, the latest attack on Guyana’s sovereignty came in the form of a communique that was issued via the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry last evening.

Guyana’s President expressed gratitude to the nation’s international partners for the support given on their pursuit to end the conflict with Venezuela in a peaceful manner.