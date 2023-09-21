Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour Saboto Caesar recently made an official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

During his one day visit, he met with a number of high-level officials as well as made visits to a number of technical institutions.

A news release from the agriculture ministry says that the minister’s first visit was to the Taoyuan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station. The Minister then made a courtesy visit to Ambassador Remus Li-Kuo Chen, Wen- Jane Tu the Deputy Minister of Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Ambassador Charles Li, Secretary General of Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF).

The release states that the Taiwan technical mission continues to work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is SVG’s Agriculture Minister’s third official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan). He left Taiwan on Wednesday September 20th to participate in the inaugural International Conference on Fishing Communities (ICFC) 2023 in South Korea.