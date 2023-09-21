The Government of Grenada is moving to tighten the legislation against gun crimes.

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, amid an escalation in criminal activities on the island signaled his intention to table legislation to deal with it.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mitchell said while crime in Grenada has been trending downward, gun related crimes in particular were increasing.

He said following the ceremonial opening of the new parliamentary term next week that his Government intends to file the necessary legislation before the Christmas break.

Grenada’s Prime Minister said in addition, the government has appointed a national security advisory council and that it intends to have the council constituted with the first order of business that it will be mandated to do is to carry out a series of national consultations which they hope to commence in October.