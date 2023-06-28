Junisia Hazell, a 23-year-old Assistant Accountant of Paget Farm, Bequia was arrested and charged with the offense of Theft.

Hazell is accused of stealing $36,639.80ECC in cash between May 2022 and June 2023 – the property of Sunny Side Up Inc. Bequia.

Hazell appeared at the Serious Offence Court on June 27, 2023, and plead not guilty. Composite bail of $60,000.00 was granted with one surety.

She was ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were issued at all ports of entrance and exit.

She is to report at the Paget Farm Police Station every Friday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Bequia Magistrate Court on August 11th.