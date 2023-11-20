Guyana has taken the top spot in the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC)’s CSEC and CAPE examinations.

Guyana’s Minister of Education Priya Manickchand broke the good news during a broadcast on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page on Friday.

Alex Muntaz of the Anna Regina Secondary School, who copped 23 Grade One’s and four Grade Two passes, topped the entire Caribbean at this year’s CSEC examination.

Meanwhile, Naresh Jagnanan is this year’s top Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) student. Jagnanan, who attended Queen’s College, also nabbed the most outstanding award in Business Studies.

Guyana nabbed four out of the seven available awards, as a result of its outstanding performances.