Israeli tanks have besieged Gaza’s Indonesian hospital. The tanks surrounded northern Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital after artillery fire killed at least 12 Palestinians in the complex.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesperson the Indonesian Hospital staff are insisting that they will stay to treat the wounded. He noted that there are about 700 people, including medical staff and injured people, inside the hospital.

The Israeli military, which rarely publicises troop movements, had no immediate comment.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said the facility in a northeast Gaza town of Beit Lahiya had been hit by artillery fire. Palestinian health officials said there were frantic efforts to evacuate civilians out of harm’s way.

According to Al Jazeera, hospital staff denied there were any armed militants on the premises.