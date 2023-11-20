Antigua and Barbuda has announced sales tax reduction weekends just in time for the holiday season.

The Antigua and Barbuda Government’s waiver of the Antigua Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST), was announced via a release posted by the country’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

The release states:

“Following a round robin of his Cabinet members and officials of the Ministry of Finance, they have set December 15 to 17 and 22 as ABST reduction weekend and day from 15 per cent to 5 per cent.”

The statement from Antigua and Barbuda’s Government noted that this reduction in sales tax is designed to further stimulate the economy during the yuletide season.