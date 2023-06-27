Developing oil producer Guyana is not interested in joining the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) according to the country’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

The Vice-President’s comment came on Monday as the South American country looks to rapidly boost production and attract new operators.

Guyana has become one of the fastest growing crude-oil producers in the world since it started producing oil commercially in 2019.

According to Jagdeo, Guyana has been invited to attend OPEC’s international seminar in July.

He said, “We were not officially invited to join OPEC. That is not something we are interested in. We have been invited, however, to participate in OPEC meetings.

The Ministry of Natural Resources said the country was invited to attend the July meeting in Vienna and participate in a ministerial panel on diversifying energy economies.