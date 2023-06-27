An Italian teacher who was sacked for 20 years of absence in 24 years at schools near Venice has vowed to tell her side of the story.

BBC reports state Cinzia Paolin De Lio was dismissed in 2017 after she reappeared for four months and triggered complaints.

Italy’s highest court confirmed the dismissal after a legal battle, saying her absence showed a permanent and absolute ineptitude.

The secondary school teacher who specializes in history and philosophy said she had documents to prove her story.

She said, “I will reconstruct the truth of the facts of this absolutely unique and surreal story”, adding that “I don’t answer questions from journalists thrown around that wouldn’t do justice to the truth of my story.”