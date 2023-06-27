Barbados’ fourth Prime Minister Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford has died at the age of 86.

Sandiford was an educator and diplomat. He was also a veteran Democratic Labor Party politician who entered the political fray in 1964 and served the country for more than three decades.

Sir Lloyd had long been credited as the most significant post-independence education minister, particularly in developing the Barbados Community College and opening new primary and secondary schools.

He was later appointed as Barbados’ first Ambassador to China, presenting his credentials on 3 March 2010.