World renowned mathematician Dr. Yeap Ban Har will headline a mathematics workshop here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The workshop is set to place over the course of three days, starting on October 9th and ending October 11th, at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Day numbers one and two of the workshop, titled “Mathematics: A Changed Mindset” will be dedicated to Primary school educators, while day number three will be dedicated to Secondary school math educators.

Primary School Educators, Secondary School Mathematics Educators, Parents of Primary and Secondary Students, Mathematics Tutors, Mathematics Enthusiasts have been encouraged to attend.

Dr. Yeap Ban Har is a globally respected mathematician, educator, and author, known for his groundbreaking work in mathematics education.

Dr. Ban Har is one of the world’s leading authorities on teaching mastery of mathematics.