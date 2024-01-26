Anguilla will be using a gun amnesty to clamp down on the issue of illegal firearms and ammo.

Residents on the island of Anguilla have been given two weeks to turn in any illegal guns and ammunition they have as the Caribbean Island attempts to turn the tide in the fight against crime.

According to Loop News, Anguilla in recent times has seen an increase in gun violence due to the presence of illegal firearms.

For two weeks from Monday, January 29 to Sunday, February 11, 2024, people are urged to hand in any illegal guns or ammunition to the Valley Police Station – day or night.

A statement says no questions will be asked and no person handing in weapons or ammunition during that time will be prosecuted for illegal possession of those weapons or possession of ammunition under a “Gun Amnesty Law” signed by the Governor.