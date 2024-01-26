Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister has been hailed as a true friend of the Chinese people by President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders met on Wednesday January 24th 2024, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Xi expressed his happiness to see Browne.

According to Loop News, Wednesday’s meeting was the first time both leaders met in 10 years. Browne is the first leader of Latin America and the Caribbean to visit China this year.

China’s President expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen the strategic alignment with Antigua and Barbuda to raise the relations to a new level to achieve greater results and more benefits for both countries.