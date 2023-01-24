The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has unveiled a new Grenada sign that represents the unique selling points of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique at the Melville Street Cruise Ship Terminal.

The striking new sign, located at the entrance of the Welcome Center, welcomes visitors to Grenada with a bold and colourful display of the island’s name in large letters.

The letters of the sign were crafted to feature intricate depictions of the island, to deliver a compelling peek at what can be experienced in Grenada.

According to Loop News the new sign is the first of five (5) new signs that will be placed in public locations all around Grenada and Carriacou helping to promote and brand Grenada as a premier tourist destination.

Officials at Grenada’s Tourism Authority are confident that the new sign will serve as a powerful symbol and a perfect representation of Grenada’s unique selling points and will inspire more visitors to explore every facet of the tri island state.