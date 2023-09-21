Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum is appealing to West African States (ECOWAS) to free him.

Bazoum has been detained at his home with his wife and children since being overthrown by his presidential guard on July 26th.

The coup-toppled President West African bloc’s court based in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on September 18, lawyer stated.

According to Al Jazeera, the lawsuit invokes his “arbitrary arrest” and “violation of freedom of movement”.

ECOWAS which imposed sanctions against Niger, has warned that it could intervene militarily in Niger if diplomatic efforts to return Bazoum to power fail, as a last resort.

Niger’s coup took place in a region wracked by violence from armed groups, following overthrows in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.