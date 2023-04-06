Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on Tuesday gave up the portfolio of Minister of Finance in a minor Cabinet re-shuffle that resulted in him adding the Ministry of Public Utilities to his workload.

Prime Minister Mitchell, who led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to office in June last year, said that the decision to reassign the ministerial portfolio of Finance is to allow him to get the opportunity to cross-learn and cross-train in different government ministries.

Grenada’s Prime Minister told a news conference that Dennis Cornwall, the incumbent Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities and Civil Aviation and Transportation has become the new Minister for Finance.

He said Cornwall is a former public servant, who served in the Ministry of Finance.

He said the move is aimed at giving him more experience in the public service system because his only experience is working for two years as a teacher in a secondary school more than two decades ago.