Jamaica’s National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is encouraging Jamaicans to buy and consume Tilapia for Easter.

Tilapia, which is a freshwater fish and a product of Jamaica’s aquaculture sector, is an alternative to captured fish from the sea.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NFA, Dr. Gavin Bellamy, said that Tilapia consumption is also important to the sustainability of the sector.

“We are encouraging Jamaicans to buy Tilapia. Remember it is Easter. We want Jamaicans to consume tilapia. It’s lovely, very versatile and tasty,” he said.

With the support of the Ministry and householders who continue to purchase Tilapia and other aquaculture products, Mr. Bellamy said the sector will grow.

The Authority’s push for the increased consumption of Tilapia is also aligned with Jamaica’s Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry’s ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart Campaign’, aimed at stimulating local production and consumption of food.