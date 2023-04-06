As Vincentians prepare to observe the traditions that are associated with the “Easter Weekend”, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has issued an advisory urging everyone to be responsible, alert, vigilant, and neighbourly over the extended weekend and during the numerous activities that come along with it.

The RSVGPF in their release encouraged citizens and visitors alike to: 1. Act in accordance with the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines;

2. Be respectful and kind to others;

3. Not drink and drive;

4. Not indulge in illegal and or dangerous substances

The release goes on to remind the public that their safety and security are a shared responsibility.

The RSVGPF called on every citizen to work with the police as they seek to provide a safe environment for members of the public as they go about their business over the Easter weekend and in the future.