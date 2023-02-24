Grenada’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Tafawa Pierre has become the first Grenadian and the first Caribbean Community (CARICOM) citizen to receive the Great Wall Commemorative Medal.

“The medal is awarded especially to law enforcement officers from foreign countries who have made outstanding contributions toward protecting the safety of Chinese citizens,” said the letter from the Chinese government informing Pierre about the award.

A virtual ceremony to announce the recognition was done in November 2022 but the medal was presented to him at the Chinese Embassy in Grenada on Wednesday.

Pierre expressed his delight at the honour but for confidential reasons was unable to disclose the special law enforcement cooperation he participated in as part of “protecting the safety of Chinese citizens”.