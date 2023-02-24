Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update via T&T’s Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Rowley reportedly experienced flu-like symptoms and tested positive.

The OPM said Dr Rowley will remain in isolation in keeping with the country’s current COVID-19 protocols.

The OPM said he will continue working from his office at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Dr Rowley was last reported to have gotten COVID-19 in November 2022, which was his third time testing positive for the virus.

On April 6, 2021, Dr Rowley tested positive for the contagion for the first time and was isolated. He was confirmed positive again on July 29, 2022.