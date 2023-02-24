The Rainbow Radio League/Youlou Radio Movement is now one step closer to developing an island-wide HF emergency communications (Emcoms) network, thanks to another donation of radios and antennas from Barrett Communications, Australia.

The equipment which arrived on February 14, 2023, according to RRL/YRM Director, Donald De Riggs – J88CD, can be viewed as a ‘gift of love’, not only from Barrett, but from all the agencies and government departments that assisted with the transport and clearance of this vital equipment.

According to an official release, this is the third donation from Barrett Communications – AU and will be deployed in the Grenadines and other vulnerable communities throughout our multi-island state and is part of the emergency communications infrastructure that NEMO relies on in times of national emergency.

During the recent La Soufriere eruptions, local Hams were in daily contact with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), as a redundant communications path, should the phone system collapse.