The Government of Grenada has expressed regret over the upsurge in gang violence that is occurring in St Lucia.

Grenada says the gang violence, which has claimed seven lives in the southern town of Vieux Fort since last Thursday, has caused unnecessary loss of life and emotional distress to families and communities and has also disrupted the education of children and business activity in affected areas.

Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, who is the Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS), has responded favourably to a request from Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip Pierre, for the RSS to support the Royal Police Force of Saint Lucia.

Personnel from the RSS are expected to arrive in Saint Lucia from this week.

“The Caribbean region is proudly a zone of peace – a designation that we cannot take for granted, especially given current global tensions,” Mitchell said.

Grenada said it will stand with the people of St Lucia in their fight against criminals.