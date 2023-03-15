A magistrate had remanded into custody a parent in Antigua who attacked the principal of a primary school after he had become unhappy with disciplinary action taken against his child.

Michael Samuel will return to court on April 17 after he made an appearance before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on charges of malicious damage to a gold chain, trespassing, and battery.

The Antiguan school principal, Christopher Roberts, had to be treated at the hospital following the March 8 incident. He had complained of an injury to his shoulder and was released the same day.

Several schools in Antigua staged sit-ins Friday last week, demanding improved security on their compounds.

In recent years, the use of corporal punishment in schools has been the subject of much debate in Antigua and Barbuda.