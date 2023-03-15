Floods caused by torrential rains have hit two provinces in Turkey that were devastated by last month’s earthquake, killing at least five people and increasing the misery of thousands who were left homeless, officials said.

A number of other people were reported missing as well in Wednesday’s floods, Al Jazeera reports.

One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living. Four people were reported missing.

Four other people were killed and two firefighters were reported missing from the floods in neighbouring Sanliurfa province.

Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in Sanliurfa where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital.

Television footage from there also showed floodwaters surging along a street and sweeping away cars.