Getafe hope to keep Manchester United’s on-loan forward Mason Greenwood for another season, says club president Angel Torres.

Neither Getafe nor United expect the 22-year-old to return to his parent club.

Greenwood has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Getafe, who are 10th in La Liga.

He joined Getafe on deadline day in September following an internal United investigation into his conduct that was triggered by the collapse of a legal case against him.

At the time United said it was better for Greenwood to play elsewhere and strongly hinted that he would not play for them again.