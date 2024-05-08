The United States has revoked some licences that allow companies to ship goods, such as chips, to sanctioned Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies.

Some companies were notified on Tuesday that their licences were revoked effective immediately, according to one person familiar with the matter.

The move comes after the release last month of Huawei’s first AI-enabled laptop, the MateBook X Pro powered by Intel’s new Core Ultra 9 processor.

The laptop launch drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who said it suggested that the US Department of Commerce had given the green light to Intel to sell the chip to Huawei.

The move, first reported by Reuters, comes after concerted pressure by Republican China hawks in Congress who have been urging the Biden administration to take tougher action to thwart Huawei.