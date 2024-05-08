Drake’s home in Toronto is reportedly the scene of a shooting that has left one of his security guards injured.

According to TMZ, the man was shot in a supposedly drive-by attack early on Tuesday morning.

Some news outlets have confirmed that Drake was not at the home at the time of the shooting.

It is said that no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and the alleged perpetrator reportedly escaped in a vehicle after the shooting.

Drizzy has not reacted to the shooting; however, fans have linked this incident to the ongoing beef between him and Lamar.