Former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died at age 49.

An announcement by Sheffield Wednesday states he had died in the United States, where he was a coach and mentor.

Bart-Williams began his career at Leyton Orient and scored on his full debut for the club in a 4-0 win against Tranmere Rovers at the age of 16.

He joined the Owls in 1991 and made more than 100 appearances for the club.

Bart-Williams moved to Forest in 1995 and made more than 200 outings for the City Ground side before stints at Charlton and Ipswich Town.

The club stated: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of our former player Chris Bart-Williams.”

Forest said they were “deeply saddened”, adding: “Our thoughts go out to Chris’ family and friends at this truly difficult time.”