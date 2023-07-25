Rapper Quavo was handcuffed by Miami police on Sunday following a melee involving two men aboard a rented yacht in the tropical destination.

Reports surfaced that the Migos rapper was on board a yacht in Miami when two persons who rented the boat threatened the captain. The police were called, and Quavo, along with others, were detained and placed in handcuffs. According to TMZ, the rapper and other members of his party were not arrested or charged and were released.

A video has surfaced showing Quavo standing with his hands behind his back. Zip ties were used to restrain him and other members of the party, TMZ said. In the video, the rapper seems at ease, although restrained, as he speaks to three police officers who were on the boat.

It’s unclear what took place that caused Quavo to be detained, but TMZ reported that the police intervened after receiving a 911 call for help that a robbery took place on a yacht on the Miami River.