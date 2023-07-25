An extreme heat-wave has caused wildfires to encircle Palermo after temperatures in the Sicilian city peaked to 47C on Monday.

According to local authorities, the airport has been temporarily closed and part of the motorway as more than 55 wildfires were reported on the island.

Hundreds of firefighters from other regions in Italy were due to arrive to help battle the flames.

An 88-year-old woman died in San Martino delle Scale after disruption caused by fires prevented emergency services from reaching her in time.

More than 120 families have been evacuated from their homes in Mondello, Capo Gallo and Poggio Ridente since Monday, as clouds of smoke advanced towards the city centre.

Temperatures in Palermo spiked on Monday, breaking the previous record for the city of 44.8C set in 1999.

The National Institute for Astrophysics said 47C was recorded at its digital weather station at the top the medieval Palazzo dei Normanni at 3.42pm local time.