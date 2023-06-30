Kittitians have been plunged into mourning as Former Governor-General, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, has passed away. He was 73 years old.

Sir Seaton, who was the fourth Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis, demitted office in January after serving in the position since 2015.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis in its condolence message says the passing of the former Governor-General is indeed a great loss, not only to the family and loved ones but to the entire nation.

It says Sir Tapley Seaton had a long and distinguished career of service to his country and fellow citizens and residents. Sir Tapley Seaton was the fourth Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis from 2015 to 2023.

The government says his legacy is deeply etched into the rich history of the beloved twin-island Federation, as one of the nation’s true statesmen and patriots.