Social Media Influencers will be brought into St. Vincent and the Grenadines for VincyMas 2023 by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) as well as private entities.

This was announced by Chairman of the CDC Ricardo Adams earlier this week.

Mr. Adams emphasized the importance of all coming together to promote the unique energetic festival that is VincyMas.

“We’re going to have a lot more eyes on the festival. There are some social media influencers who will be coming into St. Vincent for the festival; being brought in by the CDC with assistance from the Tourism Authority. There are some private entities bringing in social media influencers etc.

So it says VincyMas, the name VincyMas, the product VincyMas, the energy of VincyMas is now something that people are really interested in focusing on, and we always say at the end of it’s for all of us to come together and really push this product, push this thing that is us; it is our culture, it is our energy, it is the warmth of our people that we need to be pushing out there,” he said.

VincyMas celebrations are set to commence tonight June 30th and are expected to run up on Tuesday July 11th 2023.