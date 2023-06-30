Female scientists in the Caribbean are receiving further support to pursue careers in their field with the launch of the young talents Caribbean region L’Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science programme on June 27.

The inaugural programme aims to promote and encourage the participation of Caribbean women in sciences and identifies and rewards young talented researchers in the formal sciences.

Two endowments will be given to young researchers in doctoral, postdoctoral programmes or in the early stage of a scientific research career. They must be nationals of one of the countries and territories in the Caribbean region.

Applications for the endowments of $US10,000 are open until July 15.

Speaking at the launch at the University of the West Indies’ Headquarters, Professor Marcia Roye, UWI lecturer and the first Jamaican to receive the L’Oreal-UNESCO fellowship for women in science said her greatest challenge is always “attracting resources to do the research that I have in my head”.

She said the fellowship enabled her to go to Paris, France three times to continue her research.