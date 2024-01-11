Former England Football Manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson, reveals that he may have “a year at best” to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 75-year-old Swede was the first coach from overseas to lead the England team, earning them a place in the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cup and 2004 Euros respectively.

Eriksson learned of his cancer diagnosis almost a year ago, leading him to step down from his most recent post as sporting director at Swedish club, Karlstad, 11 months ago due to health issues.

He said, “I’m going to resist for as long as I can…it’s impossible to say exactly, so it’s better to not think about it.”

Eriksson’s 42-year career in management included a fruitful stint with Italian football clubs such as Lazio, Roma, Fiorentina, and Sampdoria.

He won seven trophies during his time with Lazio, including the Series A title, two Italian Cups and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.