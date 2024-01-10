A warning has been issued to Vincentians, by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines police, to desist from donating money to a man who is petitioning funds via sponsor sheets – purportedly to attend what is called “The Astronomy University.”

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in a release on Monday, identified the person carrying out the act as Phillip Hamblet of Layou.

The police force says he has been going about Kingstown and other communities soliciting funds from people via sponsor sheets purportedly to pursue studies at “The Astronomy University”.

The RSVGPF states this is bogus and Hamblet was detained and questioned by the police about this matter. He was advised to desist from doing such but he continues to.

The police force says persons who may have donated monies to Hamblet and feel aggrieved are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department.