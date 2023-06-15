A mother and son have pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to conspiracy to import cocaine in a scheme that also allegedly involved the former premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Andrew Fahie.

As part of Oleanvine Pickering Maynard’s plea agreement, she has agreed to “cooperate fully” with prosecutors as Fahie’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 17. She has also agreed to many of the acts that were alleged in the initial affidavit, including conversations between herself and a confidential source (CS), who she and her co-defendants believed was a member of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel.

Maynard, the former BVI Ports Authority managing director along with her son, 32-year-old Kadeem Stephan Maynard, and Fahie faced one count each of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering and attempted money laundering.

In addition, the former ports executive and Fahie face an additional count of “interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering”.

In April last year, Fahie was detained by US agents posing as cocaine traffickers from a Mexican drug cartel. According to the charges filed, he agreed to a US$700,000 payment to allow traffickers to use BVI ports with an undercover informant.