Students in Grenada have received results of the 2023 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) with the Ministry of Education noting a small improvement in the performance of students this year.

Although this year the ministry will not be publicly publishing the scores and rankings of students, it has provided an analysis of the overall performance of students.

The ministry says 1,877 students were registered for the Assessment in 2023 and that 1,858 students who sat the external component of CPEA 2023 have all been assigned to a secondary school. The remaining 17 students who were absent would be supported to sit the assessment in 2024.

Grenada’s Ministry of Education says 95.8 per cent of the CPEA candidates writing the assessment in 2023 obtained 50 per cent or more. This reflects an improvement of 4.1 per cent when compared with 91.7 per cent achieving the same mark in 2022.

The national mean for 2023 is 72.21. This reflects a small but significant improvement of 3.62 per cent against 68.59 in 2022.

In 2021, the national mean was 69.69.