Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is calling a stop to the building of new structures at Pole Yard in Arnos Vale.

The Prime Minister was at the time discussing the Acute Referral Hospital, a project which will require the relocation of Pole Yard residents.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that there are persons trying to “game the system” by erecting structures now in order to be provided new housing under the project. He however discouraged this, and instead encouraged persons interested in housing to make representations to appropriate institutions.

“There is something which has arisen which I have asked the planning authorities to deal with, it was brought to my attention that some people who are trying to game the system, who want to go and put up additional structures in Pole Yard. I made the point clear already and I want everybody to hear me again on this for absolute clarity, we know how many persons were there at a particular time, with structures and we had said that nobody must put up any structures after that time,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister addressing persons who are seeking housing to instead approach him or the Minister of Housing Montgomery Daniel, so that their needs can be addressed.

The Acute Referral Hospital is expected to be a 134-bed facility with a surface area of close to 200,000 sq. ft. The entire project, which has several components is estimated at US$98 million and officials anticipate that construction will be complete in time for a 2026 opening date.