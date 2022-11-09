The Grenada Tourism Authority has announced the return of Air Canada and Sunwing Airlines which both resumed service to Maurice Bishop International Airport from Toronto Pearson Airport.

In a statement, The Grenada Tourism Authority said Air Canada has a twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays and Sunwing Airlines, also on Sundays.

Official welcome ceremonies were held for each carrier at the VIP Government Lounge, at Maurice Bishop International Airport. Both flights were at almost full capacity.

Grenada’s Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, Dennis Cornwall said, that at this time when the convenience of travel is a pivotal factor to attracting international visitors, the resumption of direct service from Canada is critical as the country continues to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.