Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the opposition United Workers Party’s (UWP) decision to boycott the December 6th General Election is their surrender to an inevitable defeat.

At a public rally last evening, Skerrit made fun of the UWP’s recent leadership challenges calling it a “headless political party”.

The UWP said it was boycotting the snap election on the grounds that electoral reform such as a clean voters list is needed.

The party said Skerrit’s snap election is an affront to democracy and an insult to Dominica’s people.

The UWP has urged Dominica’s President Charles Savarin “to revoke the calling of election by the Prime Minister”.

Prime Minister Skerrit noted that the opposition had been demanding for a snap general election to be called weekly since the DLP won 18 of the 21 seats at the 2019 polls.

He gave the assurance that the election will be free, fair and will reflect the will of Dominicans.