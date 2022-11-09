St. Vincent and the Grenadines is participating in a UNESCO Workshop for Creative Tourism being held in Santo Domingo from November 7 to 9, 2022. This country’s delegation includes Ms. Maxine Browne, Cultural Officer, and Ms. Camille Soleyn, Development Officer both from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, and Mr. Akley Olton, a filmmaker, visual and creative art consultant.

According to an official release, the workshop aims to:

To foster an enabling environment for the integration of tourism, and creative sectors, focusing on film, music, arts and craft, performing arts, museums, gastronomy, media, and design.

Enhance the role of local cultural and creative industries as drivers of sustainable growth by leveraging culture-based creative tourism development opportunities in the Caribbean destinations.

And strengthen cultural integration in the Caribbean and regional tourism development through increased networking opportunities and exposure to locally produced culture-based creative tourism experiences.

The programme component on sustainable cultural tourism aims at strengthening tourism destination management and capacities with the overall purpose of enhancing opportunities for regional integration and creating opportunities for young cultural professionals through the promotion of sustainable cultural tourism activities.